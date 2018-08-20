Drunk driver's high speed chase through Lismore at 2am

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly led police on a high speed chase through Lismore at 2am on Sunday.

Police said they saw a car driving at least double the speed limit along Ballina Rd, and its driver failed to stop when police signalled for them to pull over.

The driver evaded police, swerving between lanes and driving at high speeds, until it stopped quickly on Rous Rd.

Police pulled up alongside the car and arrested the driver, a 36-year-old Repentance Creek man.

The car had no numberplate on the rear and the driver failed a roadside alcohol breath test.

At Lismore police station he failed a secondary breath test.

The 36-year-old was charged with police pursuit, driving recklessly, mid-range drink driving (second-plus offence), and driving a car with an incorrectly fitted numberplate.