Drunk driver who hit cyclists on highway to be sentenced

Liana Turner
12th Aug 2019 5:25 PM
THE sentencing of a Casino man who struck cyclists on the Bruxner Highway has been delayed.

Richard David Dunwell, 35, was initially scheduled to face a sentencing judgment before Lismore District Court on Thursday.

Dunwell lodged guilty pleas in December to two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm over the incident in which he struck two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19, 2018.

Five further charges were placed on a Section 166 certificate, so they're not expected to draw a further penalty.

During Dunwell's sentencing hearing in July, one cyclist, Mark Ellard, recalled thinking he was going to die as he "lay in a pool of blood” and explained he was continuing to recover from a broken femur and stress resulting from the incident.

The prosecution has argued Dunwell deliberately drove toward the cyclists but the defence has disputed allegations around his intent.

Dunwell returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.243 after the crash.

Judge Jonathon Priestley reserved his judgment on sentence, initially to last Thursday.

But the matter was relisted, along with other cases, in part due to an ongoing unrelated trial.

Dunwell is now expected to face the court on Tuesday.

His primary charges carry a maximum penalty of 11 year's prison.

Dunwell remains in custody and has made no application for bail.

