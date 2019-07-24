Drunk driver who drove at police spared time behind bars

A REPEAT drink-driver who assaulted police has shown significant improvement after completing a diversionary program, a court has heard.

Anthony George Titerton appeared before Byron Bay Local Court for sentencing on Monday.

The court heard Mr Titerton had completed the Tabulam-based Balund-a program, with positive reports coming from his time there.

Titerton, 43, who has lived in Byron Bay and Lismore, came before the court for sentencing over a high range drink-driving incident from December 3 last year, in which he drove dangerously toward police, failed to stop and was driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle.

According to court documents, a "heavily intoxicated" Titerton was pulled over on the Bruxner Hwy at South Lismore about 11.45pm.

As officers approached his vehicle, he "reversed dangerously between the two police vehicles", causing police to flee from his path "to avoid being hit".

A police version of events said Titerton "only missed hitting police by centimetres causing (them) to fear for their safety."

He was also being sentenced for an incident from May 27 last year, over which he had pleaded guilty to using offensive language at Byron's Main Beach, but was found guilty at a hearing of assaulting police and resisting arrest.

His solicitor, Katharine Brady, told the court those contested charged related to a self-defence claim.

The court heard the Magistrate found Titerton had met the first test of that defence, but a second threshold was not met.

The assault involved Titerton grabbing an officer by the wrist and hand, causing an injury, the court heard.

Ms Brady said the driving incident was "a matter of poor judgment in terms of his speed and spacial awareness ... rather than any malice directed at police".

"He thought at the time he was actually doing the right thing, moving the vehicle back from an intersection on the highway," she said.

She said her client's blood alcohol reading was only just into the high range and said while her client had "a long history of dealing with alcoholism", he had been making strides in that regard.

She said a report from Balund-a was "exceptionally positive".

"I'd submit for him to complete this program is a significant achievement, given his record," she said.

The court heard Titerton was now committed to helping others dealing with substance abuse issues.

She asked for his time in custody, from December last year, and in Balund-a, where he had been from January until last week, to be taken into account.

Magistrate Karen Stafford gave him a 12 month intensive corrections order.

She also re-imposed a 12-month community corrections order from an earlier drink-driving offence, which Titerton had breached.