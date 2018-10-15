Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drunk driver spits at police after crashing into parked cars

15th Oct 2018 7:50 AM

A MAN will face court after allegedly spitting at a police officer when he returned a positive roadside breath test.

According to the Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, the 31-year-old Corndale man drove away from an East Lismore address in an intoxicated state about 2.40am on Saturday. 

"His car collided with two parked cars," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police attended and the 31-year-old produced a positive roadside test for alcohol.

"He then spat on the face of a police officer."

At Lismore Police station, the man refused to participate in a breath analysis.

He was charged with refusing to submit to breath analysis, assaulting police, destroying property.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fast-growing brand eyes off Northern Rivers locations

    premium_icon Fast-growing brand eyes off Northern Rivers locations

    Business ONE recent store opening was so big, they had to stop letting customers in. Now the bosses are busy scouting for local shopfronts.

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    Weather BoM issues severe weather warning as two weather systems combine

    Lennox inferno threatened entire street: neighbour

    premium_icon Lennox inferno threatened entire street: neighbour

    News "No one would have known until it was too late”

    Fraudster banned from tax work for five years

    premium_icon Fraudster banned from tax work for five years

    News Tax agents must meet "fit and proper person” test

    Local Partners