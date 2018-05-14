Drunk driver slowed down to 5km/h when he saw police
A NUMBER of people have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs on the Northern Rivers, as Operation Merrett continued over the weekend.
Lismore
- A 21-year-old woman who was wanted by police for breaching her bail was spotted by officers on Friday night, driving along Dawson St. When police pulled her over, they could not help but notice she had a bong on the floor in between her legs which contained a small amount of cannabis
- Just after 10pm on Saturday, a 67-year-old man was driving along Union St. When he saw a police car, he slowed down to 5km/h. When police signalled for him to stop he placed his car into 'park' while it was still moving. He was charged with mid-range drink driving
- At 6.55am on Sunday, Lismore police caught a 26-year-old Wollongbar woman who was driving while unlicensed.
Kyogle
- At 12pm on Saturday Kyogle police detected an unlicensed driver
- A learner who was driving without a licensed driver was caught about 3pm on Saturday.
Casino
- A 40-year-old Casino man was stopped on West St for a breath test about 11pm on Saturday. He was found to be driving without a licence
- Casino Police defected a motorbike that had no tail lights, oil leaks, coolant leaks, no blinker, accident damage and noisy exhaust.
Ballina
- At 3.20am on the Saturday police in Ballina saw a car driving on the wrong side of the road on River Street. The vehicle quickly pulled over on Russell Street and tried to avoid police attention by turning the engine and lights off. Unfortunately for the driver, who was on his P plates, he forgot to turn his indicator off. He was charged with mid-range drink driving and had his licence suspended.