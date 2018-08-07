Menu
A Northern Rivers man has thanked his Ballina medical team for exceptional care.
Letters to the Editor

Drunk driver left me with life-threatening injuries

7th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
OFTEN we see stories in the media critical (often rightly) of local medical services.

However I recently experienced excellent care and feel that the team concerned deserves some recognition.

Several months ago I received life-threatening injuries, including a broken pelvis, courtesy of a drunk driver.

After initial emergency care and surgery at Lismore Base and Gold Coast University Hospitals, I was transferred to the Ballina Hospital Rehabilitation Unit.

The team there, led in my case by Dr Nisha Prasad, took me from barely being able to stand, to walking unaided, within a fortnight.

Apart from the brilliant medical care, the unit provides a really happy (under the circumstances!), positive, and even fun, environment that I believe does a great deal to promote recovery.

It certainly did for me and several fellow patients expressed similar feelings to me.

So thank you Ballina Rehab, you did a wonderful job and I shudder to think where I would be without you!

Mark Ambrose,

Nashua.

Lismore Northern Star

