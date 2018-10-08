Menu
Drunk driver caught almost 7 times over legal limit

8th Oct 2018 6:20 AM

A CLUNES woman who crashed her car yesterday afternoon delivered a breath test result that was almost seven times the legal limit, police allege.

Emergency services were called to Jonson St, Byron Bay about 1.40pm after reports a Toyota Corolla had hit a light pole.

The driver and sole-occupant, a 45-year-old woman, escaped uninjured.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District conducted a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

She was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where she allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.333.

The woman, from Clunes, was charged with high-range drink driving and granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday, October 25.

Her licence was also suspended.

