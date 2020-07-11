Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was caught drink driving after a fishing trip on the North Coast.
A man was caught drink driving after a fishing trip on the North Coast.
News

Drunk driver busted in his own street after fishing trip

Jessica Lamb
11th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIETNAM veteran was almost three times over the legal limit when he was caught drink driving in his own street.

Police had stopped the man just after 1.15am on May 5 to let him know he had a camp chair stuck under his car and it was dragging along the road.

But then they smelt the alcohol on him.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

He had been pulled over on his own street in Tweed Heads after driving from Pottsville Beach with a blood alcohol reading of 0.144.

His lawyer said apart from some low-level drink driving in his 20s, he had been of good character for three decades.

He explained his client had been fishing with friends, drinking and intended to camp at the beach that night.

The solicitor told the court his client had served in Vietnam and during his navy career had sustained multiple chronic injuries which lead to PTSD and depression.

Although he said he could not remember the events about why he left the beach camp and drove that night, he said he had been concerned about a scan showing possible brain cancer at the time.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced him to a two-year conditional release order.

No conviction was recorded.

fishing northern rivers court tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        premium_icon Photos of kids were for 'sexual gratification', court hears

        News A NORTHERN Rivers man has been accused of having 249 photos of children on his phone.

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        News AN UNPREDICTABLE weather system could have a big impact on the Northern Rivers.

        Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        premium_icon Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        News NORTH Coast producers warned to keep an eye out for cattle tick as spike continues.

        Liz Ellis wants to know what you think about netball

        premium_icon Liz Ellis wants to know what you think about netball

        News THE former Australian netball captain and Northern Rivers resident will head a...