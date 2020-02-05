Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sydney man who was arrested three times in nine hours for driving while drunk over New Year’s Eve in the Northern Rivers has faced court.
A Sydney man who was arrested three times in nine hours for driving while drunk over New Year’s Eve in the Northern Rivers has faced court.
News

Drunk driver arrested three times in nine hours

Aisling Brennan
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man who was arrested three times in nine hours for driving while drunk over New Year’s Eve on the Northern Rivers has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Krzysztof Piskorowski, 33, entered written guilty pleas to driving with a middle range PCA, failing to comply with a request or signal to stop a vehicle, driving with a middle range PCA and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence last week at Lismore Local Court.

Piskorowski, who is from Casula in Sydney’s southwest, had been arrested by Richmond Police District officers after they’d found him behind the wheel for a second time in nine hours after his license was suspended for drink driving.

He’d initially tested positive for a mid-range PCA around 8.30pm while driving in the Lismore CBD on New Year’s Eve.

Piskorowski’s licence was suspended and then his second arrest was later in the evening for the same offence.

Police then again arrested him at 5.20am on New Year’s Day while driving on Bangalow Rd, Bexhill, when he was also found to be in the mid-range PCA.

He is set to be sentenced in Liverpool Local Court on February 21.

drink driving lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        premium_icon Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        News THERE was a very cool reason for Rocky Creek Dam's controversial four-day closure.

        ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        premium_icon ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        News AN evening of short films, learning and discussion about cultural burning of the...

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...

        'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        premium_icon 'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says it is closely monitoring the situation