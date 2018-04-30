Drunk driver arrested after hitting police officer in face

A man who was caught drink driving also hit a police officer in the face.

A MAN who was allegedly caught drink driving has been arrested after he hit a police officer in the face.

Just before 11pm last night, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Morton Street, Chinderah, when they stopped a white Holden Commodore utility and spoke with the driver, a 33-year-old man.

Police will allege while attempting to conduct a roadside breath test, the man struck an officer in the face a number of times.

The man was arrested and the vehicle searched.

Officers located and seized items including a firearm, laser pointer, and a knife.

He was taken Tweed Heads Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis and returned an alleged reading of 0.137.

The man from Murwillumbah has been charged with seven offences:

Mid-range drink driving

Assault officer in execution of duty

Resist officer in execution of duty

Custody of knife in public place

Possess or use prohibited weapon

Possess unregistered firearm in public place

Not keep firearm safe.

He was refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The male senior constable was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries to his hand.