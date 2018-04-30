Menu
A man who was caught drink driving also hit a police officer in the face.
Drunk driver arrested after hitting police officer in face

30th Apr 2018 1:12 PM

A MAN who was allegedly caught drink driving has been arrested after he hit a police officer in the face.

Just before 11pm last night, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Morton Street, Chinderah, when they stopped a white Holden Commodore utility and spoke with the driver, a 33-year-old man.

Police will allege while attempting to conduct a roadside breath test, the man struck an officer in the face a number of times.

The man was arrested and the vehicle searched.

Officers located and seized items including a firearm, laser pointer, and a knife.

He was taken Tweed Heads Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis and returned an alleged reading of 0.137.

The man from Murwillumbah has been charged with seven offences:

  • Mid-range drink driving
  • Assault officer in execution of duty
  • Resist officer in execution of duty
  • Custody of knife in public place
  • Possess or use prohibited weapon
  • Possess unregistered firearm in public place
  • Not keep firearm safe.

He was refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The male senior constable was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries to his hand.

