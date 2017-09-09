Drunk driver arrested after driving the wrong way on M1

A DRUNK driver has been arrested after police allegedly clocked him doing speeds in excess of 130kmh and narrowly missing cars while travelling on the wrong side M1 between Tweed Heads and Byron Bay early this morning.

Just after 12.30am police were alerted by a Triple Zero in relation to a Mitsubishi Triton utility driving at alleged high speeds into oncoming traffic on the M1 at Clothiers Creek, south of Tweed Heads.

A short time later, a police officer driving a traffic and highway patrol vehicle was forced to brake harshly to avoid a head-on collision with the utility.

The Mitsubishi allegedly continued to travel south on the incorrect side of the road, reaching speeds of up to 133kmh and forcing numerous vehicles, including trucks, to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Police closed the M1 to northbound traffic and established a road block at Ewingsdale where the utility came to a stop.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was placed under arrest and breath-tested at the scene, returning a positive reading allagedly in the range of 0.190.

The Queensland man was charged with drive in a manner dangerous to the public and high range PCA, and had his licence suspended.

He was granted bail to appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on Friday, September 29.