Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

1st Oct 2018 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after she allegedly drove through a supermarket carpark "at speed" and almost hit a number of pedestrians, while under the influence of alcohol.

About 1.10am on Saturday, police saw a silver Honda CRV driving through the Woolworths carpark on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

The car was seen swerving and almost hit a number of shoppers.

Police said the car then left the carpark and was stopped by police on Jonson Street.

The 33-year-old Byron Bay woman who was driving the vehicle was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading. 

She was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis. 

At the police station the breath analysis returned a reading of 0.187 which is in the high range. 

Her NSW driver's licence was immediately suspended and she was issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear at the Byron Bay Local Court on October 18.

byron bay drink driving northern rivers crime woolworths
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cocaine found off coast could be linked to Byron arrests

    premium_icon Cocaine found off coast could be linked to Byron arrests

    News EARLIER this year police arrested two men and seized 600kg of cocaine after a dramatic chase at sea. Now another 20kg of cocaine has been found off the coast.

    • 1st Oct 2018 6:30 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: How 468,000 visitors made this town #1

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: How 468,000 visitors made this town #1

    Destinations Sydney's love affair with Byron Bay continues

    Cyclone Debbie flood under the spotlight at SCU symposium

    Cyclone Debbie flood under the spotlight at SCU symposium

    Environment The National Centre for Flood Research will host its inagural event

    The love story behind Ballina's newest business

    premium_icon The love story behind Ballina's newest business

    Business Steve Worley's recipe for business success is great customer service

    Local Partners