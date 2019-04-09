Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican.
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican. ©iStockphoto/DavidHills
News

Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

9th Apr 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who was asked to leave a pub because of his "level of intoxication" has been arrested after he became violent towards the publican and police.

Police will allege that on Friday night the 36-year-old Casino man was asked to leave the pub.

"He refused and started acting inappropriately towards female staff members," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then threw a schooner glass and a punch at the publican.

"The Casino man was restrained then ejected from the licensed premises.

"He returned and continued being violent.

"He was restrained by staff until police arrived.

"The Casino man then kicked the publican and resisted police, who sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray."

At Casino Police Station he was charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises and resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

casino lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    EXPLAINED: The final decision on $25m development

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: The final decision on $25m development

    News DURING a heated meeting last night, residents pleaded for the 282-lot development to be rejected, saying they did not want the town to turn into the Gold Coast.

    'HORRIBLE IMPACT': Driver rams car twice, flees the scene

    premium_icon 'HORRIBLE IMPACT': Driver rams car twice, flees the scene

    News Family in shock after 4WD slams into back of car at roundabout

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers