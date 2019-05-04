Drunk boy elbows police officer in the chest

Police could not provide the boy's aged but confirmed he was a juvenile.

A BOY will appear before court after allegedly elbowing a Senior Constable in the chest when being asked to hand over a suspicious bag to police in Nimbin this morning.

"Police will allege that at 1:25am on Saturday an intoxicated juvenile was seen on Cullen Street, drinking from a wine bag,” Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page.

"Police saw that the juvenile was in possession of a bag containing what appeared to be a drug.

"When asked to hand it to police the juvenile has elbowed a Senior Constable to the chest.

"The juvenile ran off but was apprehended a short time later.

"While being arrested the juvenile resisted police.”

Acting Sergeant Dave Henderson advises parents to be more vigilant of their children.

"Parents please keep an eye on your children, it's not really suitable for them to be wandering around intoxicated assaulting police,” Mr Henderson said.

The male was taken to Nimbin Police Station and will appear in Lismore Children's Court in May to face charges of assaulting Police and resist police.