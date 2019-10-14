Drunk bikini model's high-heel attack on cops

Sunshine Coast-based model Ashleigh Jennifer Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting police and was fined $500.

Sunshine Coast-based model Ashleigh Jennifer Anderson, 27, pleaded guilty to assaulting police and was fined $500.

A BIKINI model kicked and screamed as she was loaded into a cop car in a drunken outburst towards police who were trying to help her.

Ashleigh Jennifer Anderson, 27, blamed her bipolar for the episode, but magistrate Rod Madsen said the assault on a police officer stemmed from her inability to control her drinking.

The Sunshine Coast-based model, who recently returned from shoots in Bali and Greece, was fighting with her boyfriend in a carpark on July 18 when police approached her to help.

They were instead met with an outburst of abuse when they stood in front of Anderson who pushed police and tried to move past them.

Police tried to contain her but she kicked officers, flailed her arms and stomped on an officer's foot with her high heel.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford said Anderson's drunk tirade continued into the police car after she kicked the officer again just above their knee.

She started to bash her high heel against the glass until officers took it off her.

Anderson added a second assault charge to her criminal history when she pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to assaulting and obstructing police.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery admitted her client acted "fairly poorly" and was "hugely embarrassed" after watching the body-worn camera footage.

Anderson has worked with bikini brands, including Veve, for shoots in tropical locations such as Philippines and Mexico.

Ms Emery said officers copped the brunt of anger Anderson felt towards her former boyfriend, who she had since separated with.

She said Anderson's bipolar disorder was the cause of the issue, but Mr Madsen disagreed.

"Don't come here and blame your life problems … there should be no reason to behave like this," he said.

Mr Madsen said the outburst stemmed from a combination of alcohol and anger.

Anderson was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.