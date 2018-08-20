Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dragonboat crews go for glory on Shaws Bay Ballina yesterday.
Dragonboat crews go for glory on Shaws Bay Ballina yesterday. Jasmine Burke
News

Drums set the pace as dragon boats take over Shaws Bay

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAGONS glittered, smiles shone, drums beat and paddlers roared across Shaws Bay at the weekend as racers from across NSW and Queensland took to the water for the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta.

Lennox Head-based Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club president Libby Woodbry was all smiles as the event was "blessed with fantastic weather” for its seventh year.

This year's event had up to 14 teams coming from as far as Manly (Queensland) and Port Macquarie to compete.

On Saturday crews hit the water for a few hours of fun in the afternoon and contested a 1km "turn race” and State of Origin race.

The main racing events were contested yesterday with women, men and mixed crews competing in a knockout round of 250m sprints.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ballina Dragon Boat Racing Team member Leonie Summers said: "It's very difficult and takes a lot of strength which you build. Keeping in time is actually the hardest part; if you don't keep in time the boat doesn't really move.”

The team trains three times a week and attends at least six regattas each year.

"It's a really great team sport. It's an encouraging all-inclusive sport for men and women of all ages.

"We've brought a few new team members with us this year and they are really enjoying their first regatta.”

ballina regatta dragonboat racing northern rivers whats on
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MATES: Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    premium_icon MATES: Brave teens swam towards shark attack

    News THE hero mates of a young Ballina surfer will today receive bravery medals after rescuing him from a shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in 2016.

    Art meets science at Lismore Quad

    premium_icon Art meets science at Lismore Quad

    News Hundreds attend Lismore's annual Arts vs Science Festival

    Which Northern Rivers councils are using glyphosate?

    premium_icon Which Northern Rivers councils are using glyphosate?

    Council News The herbicide was at the centre of a landmark court case in the US

    Local Partners