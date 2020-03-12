Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.
Food & Entertainment

Bundy Rum scores yet another accolade

Rhylea Millar
6th Mar 2020 11:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED for being one of the region's most famous brands and favourite drop, a Bundy business has just scored themselves a brand new title.

After winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards late last year, Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience scored another win, at the Qantas Australia Tourism Awards gala, last night.

Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler told the NewsMail about their excitement, prior to the event in Canberra.

"We are beyond thrilled to be awarded gold and silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards for a second year running, continuing to establish the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience as a must-do attraction for locals and international visitors," Mr Littler said.

"Bundaberg Rum comes from humble roots, and yet it continues to be recognised across Australia which makes us incredibly proud.

"The awards really highlight the fantastic passion and energy our team share with every customer making the Bundaberg Rum Distillery the place it is today (and) we are looking forward to seeing what 2020 has in store for this iconic Australian heritage brand."

Chair of the Australian Tourism awards Daniel Gschwind said the industry relied on operators' skills in responding to dramatic changes in business conditions, such as the recent bushfires and global health crisis.

"Today we celebrate the best in the business, operators who are committed to quality and professionalism in every aspect of what they do, operators who lead the way," Mr Gschwind said.

The Windmill Cafe and Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort also attended the event after winning awards at the Queensland Tourism awards.

australian tourism awards bundaberg bundy rum qantas qld qld tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        premium_icon Armed robbery at Lismore service station

        News An 18-year-old man allegedly pointed a replica Glock-style pistol at an attendant and demanded cash and cigarettes.

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the collision at Harwood which claimed the life of a...

        What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        premium_icon What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        News WHAT are the government’s plans to upgrade a notoriously dangerous black spot...

        BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        premium_icon BANNED: Some residents not welcome at council meetings

        News THE council has banned some residents accused of “disorderly conduct” from...