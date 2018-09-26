Drum lines won't reduce the risk in wake of attacks

A tiger shark is retrieved from Cid Harbour after being caught in the drum lines following two attacks last week.

KILLING sharks in the Whitsundays in the wake of two exceedingly rare attacks in the region is pointless and won't make the public any safer, according to a marine biologist.

Researcher Blake Chapman has panned the use of baited drum lines after Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick, 46, and Melbourne schoolgirl Hannah Papps, 12, were both severely injured in shark attacks which occurred within a 24-hour period in Cid Harbour off Whitsunday Island last Wednesday-Thursday.

Dr Chapman, a former University of Queensland researcher who published the book Shark Attacks with the CSIRO, described the use of the "antiquated, terrible mitigation measures" by Queensland Government department Fisheries Queensland as a "knee-jerk reaction" fuelled by "extremely bad" thinking from politicians sparking fears of non-existent 'rogue' sharks.

But Dr Chapman added the lines will likely provide a sense of safety to the public.

She described the suggestion a single shark was behind both traumatic attacks as "really unlikely" and noted the sharks being killed in drum lines - six at last count, including five tiger sharks and one black tip - "are probably totally different sharks passing through", pointing to the massive distances sharks can inhabit.

Marine biologist and shark researcher Blake Chapman. Daily Telegraph/Peter Wallis

Dr Chapman said much more information is needed about the attacks before any real conclusion can be reached about what led to the frightening incidents, but it seems likely environmental conditions at the time played a part.

"Well, it's certainly an unusual situation and one that I'm really interested to learn more about as the details become more clear. Details like how long the victims were in the water for, I don't think that sort of thing has surfaced yet ... that will help us understand the motivation of the animal, why these attacks have happened," she said.

"It's a very rare circumstance we've had. To me, it sounds like something has happened to draw a number of sharks in. This is one of the situations where there's a small possibility it could have been the same animal, but that's really unlikely.

"I think it's more likely that it was two different animals and there's been a change in environmental conditions or bait fish movements which has drawn sharks to the area. We've seen patterns like this often in the United States, in Florida, where we see the most number of shark bites annually. They have far more than anywhere else ... it's often juvenile sharks or relatively smaller whalers, and there's a lot of mistaken identity.

"Often times, if the water is a bit murky (the sharks) just can't see what they're biting. They might just catch a glimmer of something shiny, or there's something that triggers them. Sharks often make very split-second decisions to try to catch a piece of food. That's why we often see these bites and there's no follow-up. Because the animals aren't actually trying to eat a person, they're biting because they either don't know what it is and they're curious, or it's a mistake ... That sounds to me like what's actually happened here.

Anecdotally, Whitsunday residents, boaties and skippers have described shark numbers as out of control in the region in recent times.

But Dr Chapman said shark populations are very difficult to properly calculate, due to movement over large areas, and using a face value 'guesstimate' was inherently inaccurate.

She urged the public, politicians and the media to "keep things in perspective".

"These are of course very traumatic experiences for people ... ," she said.

"But we also need to remember (shark attacks) are extremely rare. It'll be really important for future bather protection to see what comes out of this and to learn from it."

In recent days, Whitsunday councillor Mike Brunker spoke of a "whale carcass" reported to have been floating off Whitsunday Island.

Drum lines are not routinely used for shark control in the Whitsundays, but are used along the Mackay coast, accompanied by nets, from south at Harbour Beach to north at Bucasia Beach.

In total, 12 animals were caught in the nets and lines and 11 died from July 1,2017 to June 30, 2018, according to the Queensland Government's public Shark Control Program catch statistics: Five tiger sharks, two Australian blacktip sharks, three bull whaler, one ray and one shovelnosed ray (released alive).