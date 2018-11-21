Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been charged after drugs, weapons and stolen goods were found during a search of a South Grafton property.
Two men have been charged after drugs, weapons and stolen goods were found during a search of a South Grafton property. MaxPixel
Crime

Drugs, weapons and stolen goods found in South Grafton raid

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Nov 2018 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM

TWO men will appear in Grafton Local Court today facing a number of serious charges after police allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen goods when a search warrant was executed at a home in South Grafton.

About 7.40am yesterday police searched a house on Bent St following an investigation by Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Police will allege during the search they located and seized a large amount of cannabis products, worth more than $140,000, a quantity of powder believed to be cocaine, prohibited weapons, a sum of cash and other goods suspected to be stolen.

All items were seized for forensic examination.

A 42-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The 42-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited weapon, possess drug equipment, supply prohibited drug (less than indictable quantity), goods suspected stolen and possess prohibited plant.

The 46-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, possess drug equipment, supply prohibited drug (less than indictable quantity), deal with proceeds of crime, goods suspected stolen and cultivate prohibited plant.

Both men were refused bail and are due to appear in Grafton Local Court today.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district grafton court grafton local court police warrant search warrant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Festival leaves NSW for 'more welcoming suroundings'

    premium_icon Festival leaves NSW for 'more welcoming suroundings'

    News ORGANISERS of a festival which was planned for Casino have said conditions imposed by the court would have "bankrupt the event".

    • 21st Nov 2018 10:13 AM
    Local summit hopes to crack the code for more jobs

    Local summit hopes to crack the code for more jobs

    News Business leaders focused on innovation and a next economy workforce.

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    Rail trail to be completed by 2020

    News The council is aiming to have the trail open within two years

    Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    premium_icon Respected and loved, vale Spencer Spinaze, MBE

    News A man who helped build the North Coast National

    Local Partners