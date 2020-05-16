Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force arrested a Hells Angels member on Friday. Picture: NTPFES
Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force arrested a Hells Angels member on Friday. Picture: NTPFES
Crime

Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in city

by NATASHA EMECK
16th May 2020 8:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HELLS Angels bikie gang member has been arrested in Darwin after police allegedly uncovered a large stash of drugs and weapons in his home.

Police allege the 57-year-old man tested positive for drugs when he was stopped during a traffic apprehension on Friday.

He was also found to have a warrant of apprehension for failing to attend court for previous drug driving and drug possession charges.

Following his arrest, Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

Police allegedly located a trafficable quantity of drugs, $11,000 in cash, two flick knives, a taser, a large quantity of ammunition, a quantity of gun powder and various firearm parts.

"This arrest highlights the commitment of the NT Police in continuing to protect the community by enforcing breaches of the law committed by members of Outlaw Motor Cycle Gangs," Detective Sergeant Ken Bradshaw said.

The 57-year-old has been charged with drug, firearms and weapons offences.

He was bailed to appear in Darwin Local Court on Monday, May 18.

Originally published as Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in Darwin

bikies drug offences hells angels weapons offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        premium_icon Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        News ART galleries were one of the first closures from the pandemic but it has forced them to adapt for the better.

        Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        premium_icon Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        News THE council has ended its monitoring program for the season.

        Pools to reopen, but you must book a lane

        premium_icon Pools to reopen, but you must book a lane

        News BALLINA Shire Council has confirmed all the new rules to get in the water from...

        Learner driver allegedly flees police with two popped tyres

        premium_icon Learner driver allegedly flees police with two popped tyres

        News THE driver allegedly swerved onto the wrong side of the road several times during...