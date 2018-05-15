Menu
A Casino man has been charged with weapon, drug and other offences.
Drugs, machete, eight ice pipes: Man refused bail

15th May 2018 11:00 AM

A CASINO man will face court today charged with weapons, drugs and other offences.

Police will allege they were driving along Hotham St, Casino, about 9.30am yesterday when they saw a man driving a car who they believed to have a disqualified licence.

Police stopped the car on Hotham St and when they spoke to the driver, they allegedly saw an amount of illicit drugs, an ice pipe and a large machete-style knife on the passenger seat.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found another large knife, seven more ice pipes, a laser pointer and cannabis.

The driver, a 28-year-old Casino man, was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.

Police later executed a search warrant at a Canterbury St home and allegedly found 25 brand new leather jackets and vests, another laser pointer, two deep cycle batteries, an inverter and a welding kit.

They allege the total value of the property was about $10,000.

The man was charged with driving while disqualified, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of having custody of a knife in a public place, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing equipment to administer a prohibited drug and four counts of goods in custody suspected stolen.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.

