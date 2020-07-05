Drugs, knife seized after car search at surf beach

MAGIC MUSHROOMS: Police allege they found drugs, possibly magic mushrooms (Psilocybe cubensis) when they searched a vehicle at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay. File Photo.

AT MAIN Beach in Byron Bay on Saturday, police were not interested in checking out the surf.

Instead, officers from the Tweed Byron Police District were busy speaking with two men in the Main Beach carpark about drugs and carrying a knife in a public place.

About 1am on Saturday July 4, police spoke with two men at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay.

Police searched a man's vehicle on suspicion of drug use/supply and located a black handled knife and an amount of drugs believed to be 'Magic Mushrooms.'

The knife and drugs were seized and the 21-year-old man from Queensland and 24-year-old man from Possum Creek were issued a move on direction.

Legal action taken for possession of knife in a public place and inquires ongoing regarding the alleged drugs.