Drugs, ice pipe found in unlicensed driver's rental car

A MAN is facing a series of charges after he was stopped by police at Woodburn on Thursday.

Police from Richmond Highway Patrol stopped a car on Richmond St about 2pm and spoke to the 27-year-old driver, who was from Corindi Beach.

"He gave police a false name several times," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said.

"Police worked out his real name and discovered that he is an unlicensed driver.

"A roadside drug test went positive to cannabis and methylamphetamie.

"Police had cause to search his vehicle and they discovered an ice pipe with 1 gram of methylamphetamine next to it.

"A further 5 grams of what is believed to me methylamphetamine was also located in the car.

"Checks on the car revealed that it was a rental car that had not been returned."

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with unlicensed driving (second-plus offence) and stating a false name.

Further charges will be laid once the results of the seized drug analysis and his secondary drug test are known.