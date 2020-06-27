Menu
A police raid has uncovered drugs, stolen property and a firearm.
Crime

Drugs, gun and stolen property found in unit raid

by PATRICK BILLINGS
27th Jun 2020 10:38 AM
POLICE have found drugs, stolen property and a firearm during a raid on a Gold Coast property.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch yesterday executed a search warrant on a unit at Mermaid Waters.

Police allegedly located 160gm of meth, a shortened .22 calibre rifle, cannabis, GHB also known as fantasy, ecstasy and a quantity of stolen property at the Alexandra Ave address.

Gold Coast detectives allegedly found drugs and a shortened firearm at the Mermaid Waters unit.
A 35-year-old man was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possess dangerous drugs (cannabis), possess dangerous drugs (gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid), possess dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), possess utensils, unlawful possession of a weapon (shortened rifle) and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

A 33-year-old woman was charged with fraud, possess utensils and receiving tainted property.

Both were refused police bail and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court later today.

A 34-year-old woman was charged with possess dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), possess dangerous drug (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and possess utensils.

She is expected to face the Southport Magistrates Court on August 19.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with possess utensils. She is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 27.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Armbruster said the arrests were the result of the commitment to the community to disrupt illicit drugs within the community.

"These search warrants, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community will continue to be conducted across the Gold Coast District," he said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offenders."

