Drugs, firearms and stolen property found near Lismore

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly located rifles, drugs, and stolen property at a home near Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Richmond Target Action Group, executed a search warrant at a home on Cawongla Road, Larnook, about 30km north of Lismore, on Thursday October 11.

During a search of the home, officers allegedly located a small hydroponic setup with six cannabis plants, cannabis leaf, MDMA tablets, steroids, three rifles, a trail bike, petrol, and credit cards, all believed to be stolen.

Following inquiries, a 34-year-old man was arrested at Lismore Police Station yesterday .

He was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant - small and indictable quantity, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing an unauthorised firearm (x3), possessing an unregistered firearm - not prohibited firearm/pistol (x2), not keeping a firearm safely - not prohibited firearm, dealing with property proceeds of crime (x2), and possessing/attempting to, anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday November 19.