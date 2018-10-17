Menu
Crime

Drugs, firearms and stolen property found near Lismore

17th Oct 2018 1:08 PM

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly located rifles, drugs, and stolen property at a home near Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Richmond Target Action Group, executed a search warrant at a home on Cawongla Road, Larnook, about 30km north of Lismore, on Thursday October 11.

During a search of the home, officers allegedly located a small hydroponic setup with six cannabis plants, cannabis leaf, MDMA tablets, steroids, three rifles, a trail bike, petrol, and credit cards, all believed to be stolen.

Following inquiries, a 34-year-old man was arrested at Lismore Police Station yesterday .

He was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant - small and indictable quantity, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing an unauthorised firearm (x3), possessing an unregistered firearm - not prohibited firearm/pistol (x2), not keeping a firearm safely - not prohibited firearm, dealing with property proceeds of crime (x2), and possessing/attempting to, anabolic or androgenic steroidal agent.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday November 19.

drugs firearms northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

