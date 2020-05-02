Menu
The man was charged with supply of prohibited drugs, proceeds of crime, and custody of knife in a public place. File Photo.
Drugs, cash and knife seized in Lismore arrest

Holly Cormack
2nd May 2020 10:53 AM
A LISMORE MAN faces court after Richmond Police allegedly found drugs, cash and a knife in possession.

AT 11.25am yesterday (May 1), police patrolling Union street in South Lismore were called to suspicious activity.

A 46-year-old male was stopped and spoken to by the officers. They searched the man and allegedly located cash, cannabis and a knife.

According to Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce, he was charged with supply of prohibited drugs, proceeds of crime, and custody of a knife in a public place.

He will face Lismore Local Court for these charges on June 29.

He was also issued with a penalty infringement notice of $1000 for failing to comply with the health ministers COVID-19 directions.

    Television star dies
