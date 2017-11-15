Drugs, booze are a problem at music events: OPINION

HAVE you ever seen a Facebook event or a poster advertising a music gig or festival with the warning "this is a drug and alcohol free event"?

I saw one the other day and thought: "Well, I've never seen an events organiser telling people that illicit drugs are allowed. Have I?"

Do I think the Northern Rivers has a drug and alcohol problem during music and arts events? Yes I do.

I see too many disrespectful people chatting during performances and becoming aggressive when asked to take their chats outside.

The problem is that some privileged people seems to believe that illicit drugs are a right of theirs and they can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

Don't get me wrong, I consider myself a liberal citizen who believes in the freedom of the individual, but if someone has organised a mini-music festival at a local venue, that's not reason for people to think that showing up high as a drone is acceptable.

I also believe that alcohol consumption can be as detrimental, or more, to a community event, but I do not advocate prohibition, just self-control.