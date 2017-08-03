Drugs and homeless at soccer fields

George Roberts, president of the Byron Bay Football Club at the spot a drug user was found after overdosing.

A RECENT drug overdose by a user at the Byron Bay Football Club has officials and parents concerned.

Last month during a soccer game, a young lady went to the female toilets to be confronted with a man lying on the ground convulsing.

He had overdosed on heroin and the ambulance was called, however, club president George Roberts said the incident is just one in a number of concerns around the fields.

"Over the last five years there has been a steady increase in homeless people sheltering around the clubhouse," he said.

"They come with all their baggage and leave it behind, coming back later.

"It stinks of urine and alcohol and numerous times we clean it up."

George Roberts, president of the Byron Bay Football Club. Samantha Elley

Mr Roberts said the fields are used every day for training and games from the various different age groups which range from six years to adult.

"In the last couple of years we have been finding needles tucked into bottles or left on ledges," he said.

"It looks bad for us and for the whole community, and our children don't need to be finding these."

Club secretary Nikki Kempnich has written to council asking if the public toilets at the ground could be locked at night.

"Council had recently changed the procedure of leaving the toilets open at night," she wrote.

"We insist that locking the toilets at the end of the day is best practice."

The club has also requested that a broken light in the women's toilets be replaced to "help minimise the incidence of unsafe behaviour.

With 500 registered players, 78% of those under the age of 16, Mr Roberts is adamant that young people need to feel safe in their sporting environment.

"We don't want the burden of other people's bad choices," he said.