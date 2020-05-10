Drugs, ammo, cash uncovered in hunt for Casino drug supply

Police search uncovered drugs, weapons and cash that police will allege is connected to the Casino drug supply. File Image.

POLICE uncovered drugs, weapons, and cash at two properties in Casino last Friday, with a little help from the community.

Search warrants were executed at two properties on Boronia Crescent at around 7.30am, targeting the ongoing supply of drugs in Casino.

A number of items were seized by police, including cannabis, tablets, a flick blade, a quantity of ammunition, and a quantity of cash and other paraphernalia, that police will allege is connected to the ongoing supply of drugs in the region.

A small bag of white crystals was also located at the property, which are yet to be examined and identified.

According to Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloak, police will allege illicit substances being produced in the first property were being stored in the second.

Police have begun legal proceedings against a 27-year-old Casino woman.

Other persons are likely to be charged upon the completion of the investigation.

The search warrants were an accumulation of information provided by members of the community.

Richmond Police District are promoting the "Dob in a Dealer" campaign and are urging community members to report drug dealers to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 0000.