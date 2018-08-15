Menu
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
Crime

The common household items hiding drugs

by Amanda Robbemond
15th Aug 2018 3:49 PM
A TEENAGER has been charged with drug offences after police found a number of drugs concealed in everyday household items during a raid on the Gold Coast.

Last night, around 6.30pm, the Gold Coast Rapid Action patrol raided a Buckingham Road property in Maudsland.

These items allegedly held illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
It is alleged police found one litre of liquid GHB, 'ice' and cannabis.

The GHB was allegedly found in a glass canister, while some of the other drugs were allegedly concealed in a soft drink can and whipped cream bottle.

A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with three counts each of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a drug utensil and one count each of obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation and possess property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

Some of the drugs found. Picture: supplied
GHB was allegedly found in this glass canister. Picture: supplied
More illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
arrests crime drugs hidden

