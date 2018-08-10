Drug user targeted vulnerable elderly people as they slept

THREE elderly people were robbed of their sense of safety and security after falling victim to brazen home break-ins.

The link between them is Anthony Lawrence Oliver, 34, a recidivist offender with extensive criminal history across Queensland and New South Wales which includes five pages of fraud convictions.

Oliver committed 19 offences in a three-month period including enter premises with intent, receiving tainted property and stealing and has been in prison awaiting sentencing since June 6.

He was also charged with breaching the parole order he was sentenced to for a number of crimes including possessing methamphetamine, oxycodone and suboxone.

Oliver pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to all offences and was resentenced on the crimes for which he was given parole. The court heard Oliver received property stolen from the home of an 85-year-old and broke into a retirement home unit of an elderly couple and stole a camp fridge, which Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said would have ruined their "trust in society".

He also stole tools, but was caught when he put them on Gumtree to sell and the owner recognised them.

Lawyer Luke Bull told the court his client previously owned a photography business, but when he was forced to close began working for Telstra in a labouring role.

After a workplace injury, Oliver's life "went downhill".

He split with his wife, moved in with his mother and became addicted to painkillers before relying on harder drugs to ease the pain.

Ms Baldwin ordered Oliver to a head sentence of six months' imprisonment, suspended for three years, for his parole violation offences.

For the new charges, Oliver will serve 27 months' imprisonment with parole release on March 15.