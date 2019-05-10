Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corey Magee, 26, is the alleged kingpin of a large scale drug syndicate. He's facing numerous drug supply charges.
Corey Magee, 26, is the alleged kingpin of a large scale drug syndicate. He's facing numerous drug supply charges. Facebook
Crime

Drug syndicate duo may lodge guilty pleas, court hears

Liana Turner
by
10th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men accused of involvement in a drug syndicate may plead guilty to allegations against them, a court has heard.

Bilinga man Corey David Edward Magee, 26, and Lismore Heights man Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 23, are both facing drug supply charges.

The men were charged along with others when police raided properties across the Northern Rivers, on the Gold Coast and at Raymond Terrace in May last year.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas is facing two charges of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two lesser drug supply charges and participating in a criminal group.

When he appeared in person before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, his solicitor Vince Boss said there had been a case conference in relation to the allegations.

Mr Boss said discussions about the case with the prosecution were still ongoing and asked for the matter to be adjourned until June.

"At that time the facts would be settled and it would be ready to proceed," Mr Boss said.

"It would be a guilty plea at the District Court."

Mr Boss did not clarify to the court which allegations his client was likely to plead guilty to.

Mr Magee, who remains in custody and did not appear before the court, is facing four charges of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, nine charges of small-quantity drug supply and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.

Mr Magee's solicitor Rod Behan said there had also been a case conference in relation to his client.

He said negotiations had not yet been completed but that his client was also expected to be committed to sentence.

Both men are due back before the court in early June.

drug syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    premium_icon Council 'under prepared' in days after flood, coroner hears

    Crime A CORONER will hand down her recommendations today after an inquest into the deaths of a mum and her two children when their van plunged into the Tweed River.

    • 10th May 2019 11:15 AM
    Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

    premium_icon Labor's fast train to bypass Lismore

    Politics Will Lismore ever get on the high-speed rail track?

    • 10th May 2019 10:34 AM
    CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    premium_icon CWA vs Wicked campers: Women on a mission to ban vans

    News Northern Rivers groups lead the charge to lobby government

    'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    premium_icon 'Get out or I'll throw you down the f---ing stairs'

    Crime Disgraced Ballina businesswoman pleads guilty to intimidation