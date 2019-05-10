Drug syndicate duo may lodge guilty pleas, court hears

Corey Magee, 26, is the alleged kingpin of a large scale drug syndicate. He's facing numerous drug supply charges.

Corey Magee, 26, is the alleged kingpin of a large scale drug syndicate. He's facing numerous drug supply charges. Facebook

TWO men accused of involvement in a drug syndicate may plead guilty to allegations against them, a court has heard.

Bilinga man Corey David Edward Magee, 26, and Lismore Heights man Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 23, are both facing drug supply charges.

The men were charged along with others when police raided properties across the Northern Rivers, on the Gold Coast and at Raymond Terrace in May last year.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas is facing two charges of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two lesser drug supply charges and participating in a criminal group.

When he appeared in person before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, his solicitor Vince Boss said there had been a case conference in relation to the allegations.

Mr Boss said discussions about the case with the prosecution were still ongoing and asked for the matter to be adjourned until June.

"At that time the facts would be settled and it would be ready to proceed," Mr Boss said.

"It would be a guilty plea at the District Court."

Mr Boss did not clarify to the court which allegations his client was likely to plead guilty to.

Mr Magee, who remains in custody and did not appear before the court, is facing four charges of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, nine charges of small-quantity drug supply and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.

Mr Magee's solicitor Rod Behan said there had also been a case conference in relation to his client.

He said negotiations had not yet been completed but that his client was also expected to be committed to sentence.

Both men are due back before the court in early June.