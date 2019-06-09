Drug supply sentencing of two men faces delays

Two men will face sentencing over drug supply charges in Lismore District Court later this year.

THE sentencing of two men who pleaded guilty to drug charges has been delayed.

Shane Campbell Douglas, 58, of Nimbin and Richard J Lumsden, 54, remain on bail after each pleading guilty to supplying an amount of cannabis more than the indictable amount (one kilogram), but less than a commercial quantity (25 kilograms).

The offences are understood to have involved the supply of cannabis at Mount Burrell in June, 2016.

Their matter had been set down for sentencing on Friday but the court heard the pair were excused from appearing as there was an ongoing trial and their cases could not be finalised.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter to a mention next Wednesday, before possible sentencing on September 30.

She previously ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared for both men.