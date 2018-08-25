Menu
Police have charged a woman will supplying methamphetamine.
Crime

Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

Liana Turner
by
25th Aug 2018 10:47 AM

A WOMAN has been remanded in custody accused of supplying methamphetamine.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keough said the 28-year-old faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail.

Insp Keough said police arrested the woman after a vehicle stop about 3am on Friday.

"Police were alerted to the vehicle due to suspicious behaviour,” Insp Keough said.

Following a search of the vehicle, on Dry Dock Rd, Tweed Heads South, police will allege they found the woman, believed to be from Colyton in Western Sydney, with about an ounce of methamphetamine in her possession.

The search allegedly also revealed drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cannabis.

The woman was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

She faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on October 15.

Lismore Northern Star

