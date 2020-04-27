Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ballina man pleaded guilty last year to multiple drug supply charges.
The Ballina man pleaded guilty last year to multiple drug supply charges.
News

Drug supplier remains on bail ahead of sentencing

Aisling Brennan
27th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man remains on bail as he awaits sentencing on serious drug supply charges.

Aaron Wilton, 33, in May last year pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

A handful of other drug and weapon-related charges were also referred to the higher court as backup offences.

The matter went briefly before Downing Centre District Court in Sydney this week to set a date for Winton's sentencing.

Judge John North had in December agreed to allow Wilton to attend rehab ahead of his sentencing.

Judge North varied Wilton's bail conditions on Wednesday but allowed him to continue to remain on bail.

Wilton will go back before Judge North at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney for sentencing on June 29.

ballina crime downing centre district court drug supply charges northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with alleged drug possession and reckless driving

        premium_icon Man charged with alleged drug possession and reckless...

        News QUEENSLANDER faces court after crossing border into NSW.

        Man cops two $1000 health order fines in one day

        premium_icon Man cops two $1000 health order fines in one day

        News THE 24-year-old was spoken to by police at Ocean Shores on Saturday.

        'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        premium_icon 'It's insane': Small business owners ask for help

        News BUSINESS owners impacted by COVID-19 left “lost and confused”