Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former plastering business owner Brenden Michael Manitzky was jailed for drug trafficking.
Former plastering business owner Brenden Michael Manitzky was jailed for drug trafficking. Facebook
News

Drug running a bad idea for failed businessman

John Weekes
by
28th Jun 2018 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNSUCCESSFUL businessman turned to the drug trade to support himself.

But Gracemere man Brenden Michael Manitzky's stint as a drug courier has led him to jail.

On Wednesday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Manitzky had a plastering business.

Justice Glenn Martin said after that business failed, Manitzky joined the illegal drug enterprise.

Manitzky was charged last year after police claimed to have found ice, marijuana and cocaine in a car he drove near Dululu.

He was sentenced for drug trafficking this week.

Justice Martin said Manitzky, 32, earned credit for entering an early guilty plea.

But the judge said Manitzky was a courier in a "substantial” drug enterprise.

"I accept that your motivation was financial and that you are not a drug addict.”

Manitzky was convicted and sentenced to four years' jail.

The jail sentence will be suspended after 16 months. -NewsRegional

Related Items

brenden michael manitzky drug courier drugs drug trafficking dululu gracemere justice glenn martin plasterer police tmbcourt
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    • danielle.ford
    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    • danielle.ford
    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    • danielle.ford
    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    • danielle.ford

    Local Partners