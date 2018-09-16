$30m drug cartel’s kiwi mule deported

THREE Queensland criminals, including a drug mule who helped a cartel import 2.8 tonnes of cannabis, have been deported from Australia.

New Zealand boat builder Duarne Eruera Glenn Kingi, 39, was jailed in 2016 over his role in a $30 million dope ring.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking in 2013 as part of a sophisticated Gold Coast drug cartel which smuggled cannabis from Victoria aboard planes.

Kingi was given a five-year sentence to be suspended after two years for smuggling 204kg of cannabis on nine flights and also dealing ice.

Also booted from the Sunshine State was Apirana Rexton Herbert, 33, who served time for a brutal road rage attack which broke his victim's hip.

In July 2014 on the Sunshine Coast, Herbert punched, kicked and stomped the man more than 30 times. The Kiwi, who had a history of unprovoked violence and drug trafficking, was jailed for more than three years.

It's understood Kingi and Herbert were removed from Brisbane in what is known as prisoner-to-plane processing this week.

A UK national jailed for child pornography was also deported.

Australian Border Force is understood to have removed 12 foreign nationals for serious crimes in total.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said these people were not wanted in Australia

"We've removed almost 4000 criminals from our country by cancelling their visas," he told The Courier-Mail.

"We don't want people like this living in our communities."