Police arrest a man during yesterday’s raid. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Drug lab shut down in $9m Yass cocaine bust

by Adella Beaini
5th Jun 2019 8:56 AM
MORE  than $9 million worth of cocaine has been seized and a large-scale clandestine drug laboratory shut down at a rural property in NSW.

After months of investigation into the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the Southern Tablelands, detectives and the Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant at the Yass property.

Four men including a Spanish national- aged 19, 25, 35 and 40 - were arrested just before 7.30am outside a hotel in Yass.

 

Detectives have charged four men, including a Spanish National. Picture: NSW Police
All four men were charged with manufacture large commercial quantity of prohibited drug and supply large commercial quantity of prohibited drug.

They were refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court today.

In April, the Drug and Firearms Squad's Strike Force Judy began investigating the manufacture and supply of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police found more than $9m worth of
The property police raided.
Chemicals found inside the clandestine drug lab. Picture: NSW Police
The strike force have found so far 30kg of cocaine, chemicals used in the manufacture of drugs, drug paraphernalia, Australian and European cash, and mobile phones.

Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Jayne Doherty, praised the work of investigators.

"We've seen the effects of these prohibited drugs in regional areas and how it can wreak havoc on communities," Det A/Supt Doherty said.

 

Detectives dismantled a large-scale clandestine laboratory. Picture: NSW Police
Detectives say they are committed to taking toxic substances from our streetss. Picture: NSW Police
"The main goal of those manufacturing drugs is to make money - there's no quality control or concern for the health of those purchasing this poison.

"We are committed to removing these toxic substances from our streets, no matter where in NSW drug peddlers seek to make a profit off others' misery."

Investigations under Strike Force Judy are continuing.

cocaine and a clandestine drug laboratory.
The strike force found 30kg of cocaine and chemicals. Picture: NSW Police
