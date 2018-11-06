Menu
GREEN THUMB: Vivian Bond uses a hydroponic set-up to grow her award-winning roses.
Offbeat

Drug lab equipment fuel rose competition wins

Michael Nolan
by
6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
IN 2008, Vivian Bond purchased a swag of drug-making equipment from a police auction in Warwick.

Unlike the items' previous owners, the Canningvale beef farmer wanted to boost her young crop of greenhouse-grown roses.

"I bought seven bottles of hydroponic fertiliser for $5 each," Mrs Bond said.

The flowers soak up the fertiliser and produce luscious blooms that have won Mrs Bond the three first-place ribbons in the Warwick Horticultural Society's Spring Garden Competition.

Mrs Bond built her hydroponic growing house from an old cattle trailer and sheets of clear plastic.

It's lined with an array of roses growing from Styrofoam boxes and set in rockwool, which she picked up at the same police auction.

Growing roses under plastic supercharges the buds.

"The roses come out earlier, I have some roses in the garden and they have not even flowered," she said.

"It all started when a rose farm at Bourke St that was sold, I went in and got some roses from them along with allthe plastic and it's grown from there."

Despite the technical set-up, Mrs Bond has a relaxed attitude to preparing her roses for competition.

"I come in and have a look at them on the day before and if one is not too bad I take it out," she said.

"I buy my roses from the show events - if I think it looks good, I'll buy it."

Once the roses take hold they more or less look after themselves. The greenhouse protects the buds from frost and pests.

"I probably only spend about half an hour out here each day," Mrs Bond said.

