Drug 'epidemic' is ruining Casino community, court hears

A MAN accused of repeated domestic violence assaults is "crying out for help" over drug problems hurting his community, a court has heard.

The 19-year-old Casino man appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday afternoon.

He was charged with reckless wounding and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an alleged string of assaults spanning from December 1 to 15.

Police have alleged these incidents involved the man biting, punching and stabbing the woman.

His solicitor, Binnie O'Dwyer, said her client was in an "emotional state" and the court heard he had been taken to hospital after threatening to hurt himself.

She said her client had ongoing mental health issues.

"There's also been drugs involved which have sent him over the edge," she said.

She said the man claimed this was an "epidemic that's ruining his community".

Ms O'Dwyer applied for bail on the man's behalf, suggesting a host of conditions.

"The victim in these matters resides in Woodenbong," she said.

"He's in Casino. He can enter into conditions to have no contact with her and not go to Woodenbong."

She said he would also agree to conditions that prohibit the use of drugs and alcohol, and even asked to be tested.

"He asked me if there can be a compliance condition on that," she said.,

"He has enough insight to recognise the drugs are ruining him.

"He's only 19 years of age. He very much is crying out for help at the moment and he's not going to be able to get that if he's locked up on remand."

She said there were plans for the man to access rehabilitation in the future.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered that a Justice Health Report be prepared.

He said it appeared evidence of the woman's injuries supported the allegations.

He refused bail, saying the man posed an "unacceptable risk" of endangering the alleged victim and failing to appear.

The matter will return to court on January 14.