Drug driver causes two crashes in high speed chase.

A SUSPENDED driver allegedly on ice crashed into two cars on a desperate attempt to evade police during a high-speed chase near Lismore.

A silver-coloured Honda was seen driving northbound on Ballina Road just after 4pm yesterday when it crashed into another car near the roundabout at Rotary Drive.

That didn't stop the 27-year-old offending driver, who continued to speed on the roadway and crash into another car that caused the Honda to spin and come to a stop.

In a last ditch effort, the Honda driver fled from the car on foot but he was caught by police a short time later.

Police earlier pursued the driver at high speed in downtown Lismore after he accelerated away from officers when pulled over on Terania St.

Five grams of cannabis was found in the man's underpants when searched by police a roadside drug test produced a positive detection to methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police station, where checks on his licence revealed he is disqualified from driving until 2029.

He was charged with drive whilst disqualified second offence, two counts of not give particulars to other drivers, drive manner dangerous, police pursuit - drive dangerously and posses prohibited drug.

He has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.