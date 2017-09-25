35°
Drug dog caught out woman who refused to speak

Drug dog Rufus had a successful night in Lismore on Thursday.
THE right to remain silent has been taken to an extreme level by one woman.

Police will allege that on Thursday drug detection dog Rufus made a drug indication on a 24-year-old Grafton woman at a licensed premises in Lismore.

Police tried to speak to the woman, but she refused to speak, the Richmond LAC posted on its Facebook page this morning.

She would nod and shake her head, but would not say a word.

Police asked the 24-year-old to open her mouth; inside her mouth they found a bag of cannabis.

She then told police that the cannabis was not hers.

The woman will appear at Lismore Local Court in November.

