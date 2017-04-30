Drug dog at Byron nets five arrests in one hour

IN JUST one hour on Thursday, Tweed-Byron police made five arrests while walking through the Byron Bay CBD with a drug detection sniffer dog.

At 10.05am, 42-year-old Byron Bay man was allegedly detected with cannabis and charged with possession of a prohibited drug and bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on May 11.

About 10.30am on the drug dog is alleged to have detected cocaine, MDMA, LSD on a 26-year-old US national as she walked along Jonson St.

She was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on May 4, with five charges.

About 10.30am the drug dog indicated a 66-year-old male from Byron Bay may have drugs on him, also in Jonson St.

Police located an amount of cannabis on the man who was charged with possess prohibited drug and bailed to appear before Byron bay Local Court on May 11.

About 10.40am the dog helped to identify a 57-year-old Coorabell man was carrying MDMA and cannabis.

He was charged with possess prohibited drug and bailed to appear before Byron bay Local Court on May 11.

About 10.50am a 43-year-old Suffolk Park man was found to have cannabis and charged with possession of a prohibited drug and bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on May 11.

A further 11 people were detected with possessing cannabis that Thursday morning and issued with official cannabis cautions.