Drug detection dog given an emotional farewell

SPG Dog Unit handler Senior Constable David Kotek says farewell to Doug the Drug Detection Dog who is heading to Sydney on retirement.

DOUG, the Drug Detection Dog, was his friendly-natured self as an entourage of media filmed him at his official work farewell.

A giant bone had been sourced as a parting gift by Senior Constable David Henderson and as soon as it was presented, Doug could not have cared less about the people assembled around him - he munched happily on what surely must have been the biggest gift of his career.

SPG Dog Unit handler Senior Constable David Kotek has been working alongside his canine companion in the force for six years executing search warrants, searching vehicles, licenced premises and festivals.

"He is probably the most robust personality I've met," Senior Constable Kotek said.

He said Doug was able to make friends with any dogs he encountered.

"Somehow he wins them over and is not afraid of anything," Senior Constable Kotek said.

"Doug was well socialised as a puppy and it really helps him," he said.

"We can go into a night club with loud music and it doesn't faze him one bit.

"He is an amazing dog."

Senior Constable Kotek said he would honour a pact to send him back to a fellow handler in Sydney.

"He's made me look good and he has been a really good partner," he said.

"He is such a good friendly happy dog and his tail is always going."

Richmond LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay also praised Doug saying he had been an invaluable asset to the force.

"His results have been outstanding," Detect Inspector Lindsay said.

"For some of these searches that we have to do, not only for drugs, but also for people who live in very large areas with big properties, it just takes too long to physically do it with man power," he said.

"Drug detection dogs can just do things very quickly, and for things like our fight on drugs, pubs and nightclubs, you really need a drug dog.

"It is difficult without them."