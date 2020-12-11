Drug dealers caught after handing police ID with coke on it

TWO North Coast drug dealers were found out when one of them handed his ID to police still with white powder still on the card from racking up lines, a court heard.

Tristen Lee Donno, 22, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to two counts of drug supply and dealing with the proceeds of a crime.

Court documents revealed the Banora Point mechanic was pulled over by patrolling police when he screeched his tyres at the Kennedy Dr and Barret St intersection on September 4 about 11.20pm.

Co-accused Samuel Lee Purnell was in the passenger seat of the car along with a third male in the rear.

The 19-year-old Bilambil Heights man also pleaded guilty to two counts of drug supply.

Police had alleged when all three men handed over their IDs to police, officers found white powder on Purnell's and the other man's licence.

A search of the car revealed a total of 22.8g of cannabis in separate clear resealable plastic bags in the centre console.

Donno said the cannabis was for his own personal use and when asked about why the drug was in 'deal bags', he claimed that's how he had bought it.

Officers also found a clear resealable bag with white powder under the drivers seat with $810 cash as well as a $100 notes in Donno's pocket.

Donno claimed this was his winning from the pokies.

In the glove box, police found a large amount of clear resealable bags containing white powder.

There was a total of 62.6g of cocaine found in 65 clear resealable bags in the car.

During a police interview, Donno said he had a big drug habit and the cocaine was his to support his habit.

Donno told police he uses four to five bags of cocaine a day and said he would pay about $300 per bag.

In the police facts, officer said they doubted this as Donno earnt $600 a week as a mechanic and did not think it was plausible for him to be spending $8700 a week on cocaine for his personal use on his wage.

Both Donno and Purnell's phones were checked at the police station and officers found messages about supplying the cocaine.

Both Donno and Purnell's case was adjourned for sentence on February 3 in Tweed Heads Local Court.