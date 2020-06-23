Drug dealer sold ice to curb own habit, court hears

A MAN who started supplying ice in the Northern Rivers to pay off his debts and maintain his drug addiction has been sentenced.

Kane Joseph Davy, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court earlier this month where he was supported by his great-uncle.

He was arrested in August during a massive police operation, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods from properties in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Davy last month pleaded guilty to a string of drug supply and possession charges, possessing ammunition without a licence and publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage.

His solicitor told the court Davy, who had spent more than eight months in rehabilitation since his arrest, had “became quickly addicted” to ice after a “number of problems in his life”.

“He was using part of what he purchased as well as selling it to get himself more drugs and get himself out of his financial hole,” she said.

“The offending itself appears to have been contained to that short period of time.

“His involvement was not at a sophisticated level.

“Mr Davy lost nearly everything that was significant in his life over this period of time.

“He was in a significant amount of debt.

“His health also suffered, 20 of his teeth were removed.”

The Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said Davy’s stint in rehabilitation had proven effective, with reports showing he was a “bright individual with a fantastic work ethic”.

During sentencing, Magistrate Jeff Linden considered Davy’s guilty pleas to the two counts of possession of prohibited drugs, ammunition charge and publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage.

He sentenced Davy to a 20-month intensive community corrections order for the more serious drug supply and gun possession charges.