Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drug dealer sold ice to curb own habit, court hears

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who started supplying ice in the Northern Rivers to pay off his debts and maintain his drug addiction has been sentenced.

Kane Joseph Davy, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court earlier this month where he was supported by his great-uncle.

He was arrested in August during a massive police operation, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods from properties in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Davy last month pleaded guilty to a string of drug supply and possession charges, possessing ammunition without a licence and publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage.

His solicitor told the court Davy, who had spent more than eight months in rehabilitation since his arrest, had “became quickly addicted” to ice after a “number of problems in his life”.

“He was using part of what he purchased as well as selling it to get himself more drugs and get himself out of his financial hole,” she said.

“The offending itself appears to have been contained to that short period of time.

“His involvement was not at a sophisticated level.

“Mr Davy lost nearly everything that was significant in his life over this period of time.

“He was in a significant amount of debt.

“His health also suffered, 20 of his teeth were removed.”

The Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said Davy’s stint in rehabilitation had proven effective, with reports showing he was a “bright individual with a fantastic work ethic”.

During sentencing, Magistrate Jeff Linden considered Davy’s guilty pleas to the two counts of possession of prohibited drugs, ammunition charge and publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage.

He sentenced Davy to a 20-month intensive community corrections order for the more serious drug supply and gun possession charges.

casino crime drug supply charges lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts need more time in fatal hit-and-run case

        premium_icon Experts need more time in fatal hit-and-run case

        Crime It is alleged the driver painted his van a different colour and searched for plane tickets after the fatal incident.

        YOUR GUIDE: COVID-19 restrictions eased, what’s open?

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: COVID-19 restrictions eased, what’s open?

        News With COVID-19 restrictions easing, councils and organisations are opening things up...

        No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

        premium_icon No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

        News A MAN told police he had been drinking for eight hours before getting behind the...

        Direct flights from Ballina to Canberra to take off

        premium_icon Direct flights from Ballina to Canberra to take off

        News NEW service will make it easier to see our pollies in action.