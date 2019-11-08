Drug dealer goes to rehab before being sentenced

A CASINO man who has pleaded guilty to multiple drug possession and supply charges is expected to enter rehabilitation ahead of his sentencing.

Nathan John Bryant, 37, was arrested as part of Strike Force Balsillie in August, in which police will allege they seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other items from multiple properties.

Bryant, who has pleaded guilty to his six charges, which include four counts of drug supply, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime, faced Casino Local Court on Thursday.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court a Merit Report had been conducted and he required a four-week adjournment to allow Bryant to enter rehab.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Carrie-Lee Locke agreed to the adjournment, as long as Bryant's bail was amended to withdraw the condition of his current residence and reporting to police schedule.

"Obviously if he doesn't remain at rehab, the prosecution will ask those be reinstated," Sgt Locke said.

"He's also on bail for not consuming alcohol or drugs."

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden suspended Bryant's bail on the condition he resides in rehab and report at Casino Police station.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on December 19, and Bryant is not required to attend if residing in rehab.