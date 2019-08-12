Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schalk Steven Herbst
Schalk Steven Herbst Contributed
Crime

Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

Leighton Smith
by
12th Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE failure to take his medication, combined with the consumption of illicit drugs were the two factors behind Schalk Steven Herbst very narrowly escaping a stint behind bars.

Blackwater-based Herbst, 22, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a dangerous drug in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday.

Following a police raid on his property on March 22, 2018, evidence was uncovered of his drug dealing activities.

His mobile phone had evidence of two instances when he successfully transacted a total quantity of 10 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and two instances when he was recorded carrying out two "preparatory" acts of drug supply.

The first of those acts was arranging for the purchase of drugs, and the second was when he contacted a person offering to supply them given he had "bulk caps".

When police discovered 20 "Blue Adidas" pills in his room mate's room, Herbst accepted responsibility for owning them - a commercial quantity according to prosecutors.

Looking at his criminal history Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent noted how Herbst was on probation (due to expire in 2020) and was out on parole (due to expire in October), because of unrelated lawbreaking.

Defence Barrister Ross Lo Monaco produced medical reports described his client's battle with mental issues which saw him taken out of school and struggle to remain medicated due to how it made him feel.

He said Herbst's failure to medicate, combined with his intake of illicit substances, lead to life choices which "destroyed him", where he'd "really gone off the rails".

Discovery of new medication regimen along with rehabilitation steps had turned his life around in recent months.

Judge Michael Burnett accepted Herbt's mental difficulties as key underlying reasons behind his law breaking.

He sentenced Herbst to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years with strict probation conditions.

More Stories

drug dealing drug supply elise sargent michael burnett rockhampton district court ross lo monaco tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers #41-50

    premium_icon 50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers #41-50

    News A CHILDCARE worker, animal advocates and even a Hollywood superstar have made the list.

    EXPLAINED: What the charges on your rates notice mean

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: What the charges on your rates notice mean

    Council News There's a base rate charge, but what additional costs do you pay?

    New on ramp the 'safest solution' to dangerous junction

    premium_icon New on ramp the 'safest solution' to dangerous junction

    News Plans unveiled for safer access to the Bruxner Highway

    Council set to call for an increase in Newstart payments

    premium_icon Council set to call for an increase in Newstart payments

    Council News Monday's council meeting has some hot topics on the agenda.