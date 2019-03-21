Drug crimes found on dead man's phone

CRAIG Peter Stolberg's drug business came crashing down - thanks to a dead man's phone.

As police began investigating a death as part of coronial inquest they found messages between the dead man and Stolberg.

The messages seemed to reference drugs but police could not determine what type of drug Stolberg had been selling.

The mystery was solved not through phone taps and informants, but by Stolberg himself, when the street-level dealer admitted to police he was selling meth and marijuana.

Stolberg, 23, pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to trafficking and supply drugs in 2017 and 2018.

The court heard Stolberg turned to drugs when his parents' marriage broke down and he was rejected from serving in the armed forces because of a knee injury.

He started using meth and then began selling the drug to pay off his debts and buy more.

Stolberg told police he was selling for two higher-level dealers but refused to give them up.

The court heard Stolberg had about 10 customers and sold drugs once or twice a week. But he denied he made significant profit out of his enterprise.

Crown prosecutor Jade Rodriguez said without Stolberg's admissions police would not have been able to charge him with trafficking drugs.

Justice Jean Dalton said Stolberg had turned to drugs when his work and family life did not go to plan.

"You had a good upbringing, a good family,” she said.

"Not a lot of people who stand where you are today have that.

"In life sometimes bad things happen to us, and they are very hard to deal with. There are further bad things to happen to you, I'm sorry to say. You have to make sure you go through them without returning to drugs.”

Stolberg was sentenced to three years' jail but released on parole immediately. -NewsRegional