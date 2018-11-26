Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Courthouse
Toowoomba Courthouse Bev Lacey
Crime

Drug couple given ‘his and hers’ probation orders

Peter Hardwick
by
26th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA magistrate has handed a couple his and hers probation orders after the pair pleaded guilty to drug and associated offences.

A police search was conducted of the property Leanne Scott and Michael Lindsay Short were occupying on May 7, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

During the search, Short, 55, told police he had 25g of "speed" that had been bought by his partner Scott a few days before.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Catherine Neilson told the court the 22g of substance found had been analysed and found to have 2.455g of methylamphetamine.

However, Magistrate Catherine Pirie said 2.455g of the drug was still a "significant amount".

The pair claimed joint ownership of the drug.

Short and Scott, 50, pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug arising from the methylamphetamine found with Short also pleaded guilty to having a flick knife which he claimed he didn't know was illegal to have and to having a single shotgun bullet which he said he found on the property.

Scott, 50, also pleaded guilty to having drug related utensils.

Neither defendant had any previous criminal history and both had co-operated with police and entered early pleas of guilty, the court heard.

Magistrate Pirie ordered no convictions be recorded against either defendant and placed Scott on 18 months probation and Short on 12 months probation, both will be subject to conditions including submitting to random testing for illicit drugs.
 

toowoomba court toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate condemns in-court 'slut-shaming'

    premium_icon Magistrate condemns in-court 'slut-shaming'

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has criticised rules that allow DV offenders to unleash extra abuse on their victims in court.

    $1 per camper: festival venue's contribution to council

    premium_icon $1 per camper: festival venue's contribution to council

    Council News THE voluntary agreement depends on the venue getting the final OK

    Swimming in the Wilsons River again under $200M plan

    premium_icon Swimming in the Wilsons River again under $200M plan

    Environment "It's one of the most unhealthy rivers in Australia.”

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Crime The alleged incident unfolded at a house party early Sunday morning

    Local Partners